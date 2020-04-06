NICOLA Sturgeon has defended her doomed attempt to cling on to her chief medical officer after she admitted twice breaking her own lockdown guidance to visit a second home.

The First Minister said she acted in “good faith” when she decided that “continuity of advice” from Dr Catherine Calderwood was paramount during the coronavirus crisis.

However she admitted the actions of Dr Calderwood, the public face of the Scottish Government’s stay-at-home campaign, had ultimately sent a “terrible message” and she had to go.

She said Dr Calderwood's departure had been done “by mutual agreement”.

Ms Sturgeon said she shared the public’s “anger” over Dr Calderwood’s actions.

She said it was “far from ideal” to lose a chief medical officer (CMO) during a pandemic, and that she “was “very sorry” the situation had arisen.

She said: “It’s not ok. There isn’t one rule for her and another rule for somebody else.”

Dr Calderwood quit her post on Sunday night after the Scottish Sun revealed the CMO and her family, who live in Edinburgh, went to their bungalow in Earlsferry in Fife at the weekend.

At a press conference alongside Ms Sturgeon on Sunday, Dr Calderwood apologised and revealed she and her husband also visited the property the previous week.

Despite Dr Calderwood twice breaching rules she had told the country were needed to save lives, Ms Sturgeon’s initial reaction was to try to keep her in post.

The First Minister agreed Dr Calderwood had made a serious mistake, but said she wanted her to continue as her top medical adviser amid the crisis.

However, after opposition parties said Dr Calderwood’s position was untenable, Ms Sturgeon changed her position, and accepted her CMO’s resignation.

Interviewed on ITV’s Good Morning Britain today about her own judgment over the matter, Ms Sturgeon said: “She made a big mistake in how she acted. I understand people’s anger.

“She was right to apologise. She could not continue to be the face of the public advice campaign

“But to be candid, I did hope that I could continue to call on her advice and expertise, because at this point in dealing with a pandemic, continuity of advice from somebody who’s been immersed in this from the very outset was important.

“But it was outweighed by the risk of our message being crowded out and undermined.”

She went on: “Notwithstanding her mistake, and I’m not defending that, I also know how hard she has worked over the weeks since this outbreak arrived.”

“People can disagree with my judgments, but I hope they accept that the judgments that I’m trying to make in these unprecedented times are based on good faith.

“I do regret that I’m having to change chief medical officer at this point but I reached the view last night that the risk of that was outweighed by the risk to our public health campaign.”

Put to her that Dr Calderwood’s actions had sent a “terrible message, Ms Sturgeon said: “I agree, I agree, and ultimately that’s why she’s no longer in office this morning.”

“There was a risk to the clarity of that message, and that message is so important. I want to be able to give that message with crystal clarity - that people should be staying at home.”

Asked why she hadn’t fired Dr Calderwood immediately for her “appalling hypocrisy”, The First Minister said: “It may have been easier for me to have done that. All I can do is set out the good faith in which I’m trying to take the judgments that I’m taking, not just on this but on a whole range of things. People can agree or disagree.

“I’m simply candidly setting out the reason why I thought, all of that considered, continuing with the advice of the person who had been so central to this, given the situation we’re in, and the importance of the decisions we’re taking, was also a consideration.”