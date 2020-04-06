Donald Trump has said that "all Americans are praying" for Boris Johnson after Prime Minister spent the night in hospital.

Boris Johnson was admitted to the hospital for routine tests after suffering from Covid-19 tests for 10 days.

The US president was among a number of political figures from across the political spectrum to pass on their best wishes.

At a media briefing, President Trump said: "I want to express our nation's well wishes to Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he wages his own, personal fight with the virus.

"All Americans are praying for him; he's a friend of mine and a great gentleman."

He added: "As you know he was brought to the hospital today but I'm hopeful and sure that he's going to be fine," the president continued.

Johnson had been due to end his seven days' self-isolation on Friday, but remained behind closed doors after continuing to feel unwell.

The US leader also warned his country was approaching a ‘horrific point’ in the outbreak.

Coronavirus deaths in New York state climbed to nearly 4,200 as US President Donald Trump said his country was “starting to see light at the end of the tunnel”.

Authorities said, however, there was a slight glimmer of hope that the spread of the outbreak was slowing.

New York state recorded a slight dip in fatalities on Sunday compared to the day before, but governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters it was too soon to say whether the pandemic had reached its apex and urged New Yorkers to remain vigilant.

A Downing Street spokesperson said on Boris Johnson spending the night in hospital: "On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests.

“This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus 10 days after testing positive for the virus.

“The Prime Minister thanks NHS staff for all of their incredible hard work and urges the public to continue to follow the Government’s advice to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.”