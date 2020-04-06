SCOTLAND’S deputy chief medical officer will “take over the reins” from his former boss after she was forced to resign, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman has indicated.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Catherine Calderwood quit her job on Sunday night after revelations she visited her second home twice, despite fronting a campaign telling the public to stay at home to save lives.

Speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland, Ms Freeman said Dr Calderwood’s decision to resign was correct, despite her “invaluable experience”.

Ms Freeman stressed that a permanent appointment is “for the First Minister to determine” but said that deputy chief medical officer, Dr Gregor Smith, “will take over the reins at this point”.

She said: “We have a team of very experienced clinicians led now by Dr Gregor Smith, our deputy chief medical officer.

“That team carries on and the focus remains on what we need to do to steer the country as successfully through this pandemic as we possible can.”

She added: “What happens as we go through the rest of the day and into the week will be for the First Minister to determine.

“Currently Dr Smith is very capable. He has been involved in this alongside Dr Calderwood for very, very many weeks now. He’s an experienced clinician and he brings a great deal of expertise to this role.”