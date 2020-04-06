The coronavirus has now killed 222 people in Scotland.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said two more deaths had been reported.
However, she stressed this would not be a “true figure” and would be “artificially low” due to the way officials record deaths.
There have now been 3,961 cases in Scotland and 1,599 patients are in hospital - with 199 in intensive care.
Speaking at a briefing at the Scottish Government headquarters in Edinburgh, the First Minister acknowledged it had been a “difficult 24 hours for the Government” but said this was nothing compared to the hardship faced by those who had contracted Covid-19 and those treating them.
She said the "worst is yet to come" and warned that more casualties would come.
Sturgeon called on Scottish people to keep on "doing the right thing and staying home" to stop the spread of Covid-19.
She added: “Tackling this virus remains a job for every single one of us.
“I do understand how difficult these restrictions are, I know they will seem harder as the weather improves.
“However they remain crucial.”
