An investigation is underway after a plane veered off the runway at Glasgow Airport.

An image sent to The Herald shows emergency services at the scene of the incident yesterday, Sunday 5th April.

Flight LM452 veered off the runway after returning to Glasgow Airport from Barra on Sunday afternoon.

A contributed image showing the plane

An investigation is now underway after the incident involving a Loganair flight from Barra to Glasgow was reported to the Civil Aviation Authority and the Air Accident Investigation Branch.

No passengers were on board and no one was hurt in the incident, however, it is understood that the plane did leave the runway.

“We can confirm that an incident took place following the landing of flight LM452 from Barra to Glasgow at 12:30 yesterday afternoon.

A Loganair spokesperson said: “A Twin Otter aircraft returning from Barra left the runway on Sunday at Glasgow Airport and veered on to the grass verge.

"The flight crew were able to manoeuvre off the grass and back on to the runway with no damage.

"There were no passengers on board and no damage resulted to the aircraft.

"The Civil Aviation Authority and the Air Accidents Investigation Branch have both been informed, as per standard procedure.”

A spokesperson for Glasgow Airport said: “An aircraft ground incident was declared and our emergency services were in attendance.

"There were no passengers on board the aircraft and the flight crew exited safely.

“The incident was reported to the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) as is standard procedure.”