Harry Potter author J.K Rowling has revealed she suffered from Coronavirus-type symptoms for a fortnight but has now recovered.
Ms Rowling, who is married to a GP and lives in Edinburgh, posted on Twitter saying she had suffered from symptoms for two weeks but had not been tested.
She shared a link to breathing exercises she said had helped her.
Ms Rowling wrote: "Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms.
"For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice.
"I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot."
She added: "Thank you for your kind and lovely messages!
"I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me.
"Stay safe, everyone x."
