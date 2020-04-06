Domino's Pizza has banned its staff from wearing protective face masks during the coronavirus pandemic, The Herald has learned.

We have obtained a copy of the guidelines issued to Domino's stores across the nation, which are currently working flat out to meet massively increased demand.

Rival takeaways including KFC and McDonald's have closed during the Covid-19 lockdown, meaning people stuck at home are more likely to buy Domino's pizzas.

Staff have been categorised as key workers and demand is so high that the fast-food chain is urgently looking for more employees.

Now one franchisee in Scotland has spoken out to reveal the "fear" gripping staff and hand over documents which show they have been told not to wear masks while making or delivering food.

He said: "I am very worried as we have so many drivers and instore staff working on any shift, hence the chances of getting the virus are high.

"We have drivers going to various places to deliver like houses or flats where there is a very high risk of contracting the virus.

"It is also impossible to maintain the two metres distance when we have drivers and staff working in a store.

"The shops are very very busy as other places like McDonald’s and KFC are closed.

"We are given gloves but not masks, which are not allowed."

The Domino's franchisee claimed that staff who were nervous were not able to opt-out of work due to fear they would not be paid.

"Domino’s is choosing profit over staff safety," he alleged.

"If I choose not to work to protect my family I will not be paid. Many of us are on zero-hour contracts and we will not get paid if we don’t work.

"The Government has ordered a lockdown but companies are expecting staff to turn up.

"It’s quite unfair for a company to do this."

Domino's told us that public health authorities have recommended that the best way to reduce any risk of infection is to maintain good hygiene.

It observes very high hygiene standards and strict food handling procedures and has taken a number of extra precautions during the pandemic, such as increased hand washing, extra sensation and reduced numbers of staff working in each store.

"Our delivery drivers, store colleagues and supply chain colleagues are categorised as key workers," it wrote in a note to investors last month.

“We’ve been working closely with the wider industry and Government, and are keen to do all we can to support our customers and communities by safely delivering hot food to help people stay at home during this difficult time," CEO David Wild also said in a statement.

"The safety of our colleagues and customers is always our top priority, so we’ve strengthened our already high hygiene standards, rolled out contact-free delivery and switched to delivery only to ensure we can confidently serve the public. We are also looking to recruit additional store colleagues and delivery drivers."