CLEARER guidance has been issued by the Scottish Government over what is classed as “essential” construction work that should continue during the Covid-19 pandemic.

New guidance for the industry restates that work on sites should stop immediately with certain key exceptions.

The publication has been welcomed by the Scottish Building Federation (SBF) - which has also called for more economic support during the lockdown.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Construction industry in ‘quicksand’ as staff lay-offs surge

Projects allowed to continue include those creating or repurposing facilities for the Covid-19 response, or accommodating key workers.

"Essential public services" and the maintenance of "critical infrastructure" is also allowed to continue. However, workers on these sites must practice social distancing and adhere to other safety regulations, the Scottish Government said.

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said: "We recognise that this is an extremely difficult time for businesses of all kinds, but the Scottish Government's priority is saving lives and fighting Covid-19.

"To this end, all construction sites should close unless they are essential to the health and welfare of the country during this crisis. I want to make clear our thanks to the construction workers who are continuing to work on these essential projects.

"This guidance offers clear and comprehensive advice on how the industry should respond in these unprecedented and difficult times."

She said unions and industry bodies had contributed to the guidance.

Ms Hyslop added: "In this public health emergency it is vital that all businesses act responsibly and align fully with the social distancing measures introduced to protect the nation's heath, well-being and economic future."

At the start of the lockdown, Nicola Sturgeon's advice to the construction industry went further than that of the UK Government.

Sites south of the border were initially told work could continue as long as staff stayed two metres apart. However, the First Minister said all non-essential construction work should be brought to a halt.

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Scotland: Building sites told to shut down by Nicola Sturgeon

The construction industry has been badly hit by the response to Covid-19, with an industry purchasing managers' index reporting its biggest drop in more than a decade.

Vaughan Hart, managing director of the Scottish Building Federation (SBF), said: “We welcome this clarity today from the Scottish Government and fully appreciate that the safety and wellbeing of workers on construction sites must be the top priority during the current crisis.

“In light of this announcement we would urge the Scottish Government to work with SBF and others to examine ways in which the construction industry can be supported in a similar manner as other crucial economic sectors that have been asked to close during this difficult time.”