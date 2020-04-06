Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Downing Street has confirmed.

The Prime Minister was taken to St Thomas' hospital on Sunday evening after displaying "persistent symptoms" of the condition.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab has been asked to deputise where necessary, according to a Downing Street spokesman.

The spokesman added: “Since Sunday evening, the Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital, in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of coronavirus.

“Over the course of this afternoon, the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.

“The PM has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State, to deputise for him where necessary.

“The PM is receiving excellent care, and thanks all NHS staff for their hard work and dedication.”

Mr Johnson, 55, was moved to the hospital’s intensive care unit at around 7pm.

The decision was made by the PM’s medical team after his condition worsened over the course of this afternoon.

It is understood Mr Johnson remains conscious at this time. He has been moved to intensive care as a precaution should he require ventilation to aid his recovery.

It was only hours ago the PM tweeted he was in “good spirits” but his worsening condition will cause deep concern across the whole country and not least among his family, friends and colleagues.

Those from across the political spectrum have posted messages of support on social media.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote: "My thoughts are with the PM and his family - sending him every good wish."

Members of the newly-formed shadow cabinet also offered their support for the PM.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer tweeted: “Terribly sad news. All the country’s thoughts are with the Prime Minister and his family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Shadow justice secretary David Lammy tweeted: “Awful news. My very best wishes to the Prime Minister, as well as his partner Carrie, family and friends. Get well soon @BorisJohnson.”

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner posted: “Sending my best wishes at this worrying time to the PM @BorisJohnson and @carriesymonds and hoping that his condition stabilises in his battle with #Coronavirus.”

And shadow deputy mental health minister Dr Rosena Allin-Khan tweeted: “I wish the Prime Minister a full and speedy recovery and thank the NHS team looking after him and everyone at St Thomas’.

“Coronavirus can affect anyone, the symptoms can be really awful. Please, please, remind your friends and family to stay at home!”

Professor Linda Bauld, Bruce and John Usher Chair in Public Health at the Usher Institute, University of Edinburgh, said the admission of the PM to intensive care shows how “indiscriminate” the virus is.

She said: “Anyone anywhere, including the most privileged in our society, can be affected and can become seriously ill. It is imperative now, more than ever that the rest of us comply with government guidelines to stay at home and not put others at risk.

“Questions will be asked in future about whether the UK government acted appropriately in keeping Parliament open and face to face meetings going while the rest of the country was already following advice to shut down.

“For now, however, all our thoughts will be with the Prime Minister and his family, and the many other families who are facing similar circumstances with critically ill relatives.”

