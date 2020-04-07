The first church in Scotland to be closed by the coronavirus has bounced back with their community and is now supplying more than 1000 homes of the elderly, isolated and vulnerable with basic foods, medicines and friendship.

St Augustine’s in Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, was forced to close after a young parishioner was diagnosed with coronavirus, but as he recovered the parish, under the leadership of Father Michael Kane, decided to launch Stay Connected and reach out to the vulnerable in the community and beyond.

The church was close last month following the young man's diagnosis and as tighter restrictions were imposed all over places of worship had to halt sermons.

Since the community initiative was set up it has seen more than 3,400 homes being contacted and offered help.

Read more: Coatbridge Saint Augustine church closed after young parishioner who tested positive for coronavirus attends large-scale mass

Volunteers are following strict social distancing guidelines while helping the community. They have been delivering care packs and running errands. And one personal touch has seen small posies of flowers given to elderly members of the community. This week the volunteers will handing out Easter Eggs to put a smile on the faces of children during lockdown.

Father Kane said: “Currently we are helping more than 1000 homes on a regular basis, scattered across the whole of Coatbridge. This number is increasing daily. We have also committed to supporting a further 64 homes out-with our boundary who are considered high-risk isolated people. People of all denominations and none. It is time to show unity in our communities; a time to work together and see the very best in humanity.

“We have 62 volunteers, including a number from our neighbouring Church of Scotland, who staff the phonelines every day, as well as 'runners' who cover the errands and care pack doorstep drops. They also collect prescriptions and whatever else people need really.

“We have been blessed with a number of big companies who are donating food and drinks for our emergency food packs. We still need the help of lots more companies to meet demand. We are also in need of financial donations so we can buy large quantities of essential supplies that are missing.”

Read more: Coronavirus in Scotland: Domestic tourist market is key to industry's fightback, says leading professor

The Stay Connected group are finding a drain on their funds is supplying electric and gas meter cards for vulnerable people who have no means to cook the food they give.

Father Kane added: “The demand for cards to heat and to cook basic food has shot-up by the increasing numbers who have been laid off their work in recent days. The local social work and community care teams, who are doing such a great job, are now referring families churches and to the third sector for help with basic social care.”

If you want to be put in touch with Stay Connect, volunteer or offer donations go to www.saintaugustines.org.uk/stayconnected. Alternatively you can contact their hotline: 01236 427537 between 12pm and 6pm seven days a week. There is also a Just Giving Page www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/coatbridge-stay-connected

* Shops across Scotland are closing. Newspaper sales are falling. But we’ve chosen to keep our coverage of the coronavirus crisis free because it’s so important for the people of Scotland to stay informed during this difficult time.

However, producing The Herald's unrivalled analysis, insight and opinion on a daily basis still costs money, and we need your support to sustain our trusted, quality journalism.

To help us get through this, we’re asking readers to take a digital subscription to The Herald. You can sign up now for just £2 for two months.

If you choose to sign up, we’ll offer a faster loading, advert-light experience – and deliver a digital version of the print product to your device every day. Click here to help The Herald: https://www.heraldscotland.com/subscribe/ Thankyou, and stay safe.