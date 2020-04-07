Supporters of Scottish independence have vowed to hold a "massive" march in Glasgow once the coronavirus lockdown is over.

All Under One Banner's (AUOB) Neil Mackay made the announcement on social media yesterday.

It comes following an announcement from the Orange Order in which they revealed plans to hold a march to thank the UK government.

The head of Scotland’s Orange Lodge has called for a special march through Glasgow honouring the Conservative government’s response to the Coronavirus pandemic to be held later this year.

They said: "At an appropriate time in the future, we hope to have an event/parade in Glasgow for all of Scotland’s loyal orders, where we can all come together and show our support to the UK Government for everything they have done for us during this terrible time."

Sharing an article outlining the above, Mr Mackay said "independence takes priority over bigotry" as he shared plans for their event.

He wrote: "As soon as it is safe to do so #AUOB will call a massive March for Independence at Glasgow and we'll notify the authorities & the public giving everyone 2-4 weeks.

"The Orange Order can work around whatever date we choose, as Independence takes priority over Bigotry. #AUOBGlasgow"