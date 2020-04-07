The nation is being urged to show support for Boris Johnson after the Prime Minister was taken into intensive care as his symptoms worsened.

Mr Johnson tested positive for Covid-19 on March 27 and had been working in isolation following the Government's guidelines around the virus.

However, last night Downing Street announced that the 55-year-old was now receiving medical treatment at St Thomas' hospital in London.

Following the news of his health, people from across the world took to social media to send their messages of support to the Prime Minister.

Thousands have urged Briton's to show their support to Mr Johnson by applauding him at 8pm tonight in a similar fashion to has been done in recent weeks for the NHS.

The official Leave UK Twitter account said:

"Let's try and make this happen. This is a man who is devoted to public service, who has been doing his best for our country and who is now fighting for his life.

Put party politics aside. Let's show him that this country supports his efforts and wishes him a speedy recovery!"

A Facebook group has been set up with 125,000 members who are aiming to "show our support for our prime minster(sic) and let him hear us clap for him."

I'll still be at work at 8pm tonight so I wont be able to #ClapForBoris so I made a little sign for my bedroom window to show my support. Come on Bozza, you've got this ♥️ pic.twitter.com/Yee9lp8x9w — 🌻 (@pussycat8989) April 7, 2020

However, not everyone has been in agreement with the proposed applause as one user said:

I truly and sincerely hope the Prime Minister makes a full recovery. But I would just be a hypocrite if I participated in #ClapForBoris. To wish his return to health is one thing. But his handling of this outbreak absolutely does not deserve applause. He is himself victim of it. — European Simon Staying Home (@NoRemainNoGain) April 7, 2020

"I truly and sincerely hope the Prime Minister makes a full recovery. But I would just be a hypocrite if I participated in #ClapForBoris. To wish his return to health is one thing. But his handling of this outbreak absolutely does not deserve applause. He is himself victim of it."

Another added:

Don't hijack #ClapForTheNHS to #ClapForBoris. The real daily heroes are NHS/Carers/Keyworkers etc Not him



Boris life is more important than his job as Prime Minister.I want him & every patient to beat #covid19UK



But don't claim selective amnesia & forget this Govt incompetence — Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu (@SholaMos1) April 7, 2020

"Don't hijack #ClapForTheNHS to #ClapForBoris. The real daily heroes are NHS/Carers/Keyworkers etc Not him Boris life is more important than his job as Prime Minister. I want him & every patient to beat #covid19UK But don't claim selective amnesia & forget this Govt incompetence"

Will you be taking part tonight?