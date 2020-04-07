BORIS Johnson remains in a “stable” condition in intensive care, Downing Street has confirmed.

The Prime Minister is said to still be in “good spirits”, according to his official spokesman, who confirmed this afternoon that he has not been diagnosed with pneumonia as previously speculated.

The official spokesman also added that Mr Johnson was “not receiving mechanical ventilation”but added that he has continued to receive "non invasive respiratory support" such as "standard oxygen treatment" while in St Thomas' Hospital, across the Thames from Westminster.

He would not be drawn on any further details, including whether Johnson could sit up or speak on the phone to his relatives, but maintained he was conscious and “in good spirits”.

It was explained that a ventilator was on standby should the PM need it, but the Downing Street official said there was currently “significant spare capacity available in intensive care units, including ventilators” not just in London hospitals but across the country, and denied claims one was being kept specifically for the Prime Minister.

It has emerged that Johnson’s stand-in, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, has also allocated a deputy should he fall ill.

In that situation, new Chancellor Rishi Sunak would take the reigns of government until Johnson or Raab recovered fully.

Lockdown procedures were due to be reviewed three weeks after they were introduced, but it is now suggested they may be delayed. While the spokesman said it was still the intention to review the isolation measures, he was unable to confirm when exactly the meeting, due next week, would take place.

“The public need to stick with this. We know we are asking people to make sacrifices, they need to make sure they stay indoors and do not become infected,” he said.

"If the evidence would suggest we need to do more to slow the rate of transmission then we will do so."

It comes as Michael Gove said he was now self-isolating due to a damily member displaying symptoms of the virus. He has not been tested for the disease, and is continuing to work as normal from home.