NICOLA Sturgeon has said that Scotland is “willing you on Boris” as the Prime Minster continues to receive treatment in hospital after contracting Covid-19.

Boris Johnson was moved in intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital in London yesterday evening - while an update from Downing Street this afternoon indicated he was in a “stable” condition.

Mr Johnson is “not receiving mechanical ventilation” but has been provided with “non invasive respiratory support” including oxygen.

The First Minister, who sent her support to Mr Johnson last night, said the whole of Scotland was wishing him well.

She said: “At times like this, things that divide us in normal times just seem so much less important - we are very much reminded of that again today.

“Right now, all of us are just human beings united in a fight against this virus.

“As we know, the Prime Minister, as well as leading the UK Government’s response, is currently in hospital fighting his own personal battle against coronavirus.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “I chaired a meeting of the Scottish Government’s Cabinet this morning and we recorded our very best wishes to him.

“On behalf of all of Scotland, I want to send every good wish to him - to his fiancée and to his whole family.

“We are all willing you on Boris. Get well soon.”

The First Minister said the news was an illustration of the seriousness of the pandemic and that no-one is immune from it.

She said: “The Prime Minister’s admission to intensive care , of course, is a terrible reminder of the fact that this virus simply doesn’t discriminate - absolutely anybody can get it and, of course, absolutely anyone can pass the virus on to other people.

“That is why we have put in place such severe lockdown restrictions. People should be staying at home, except for essential purposes such as one session or exercise a day or a trip to buy essential food or medicines form the shops.”

She added: “The Prime Minister’s illness will not affect, as people would expect, good cooperation on key strategic decisions which takes place where appropriate between the Scottish Government, the UK Government and the other devolved governments.

“Our ministers have for a number of weeks, joined UK ministers for regular meetings on health, public services and economy and that will continue.”