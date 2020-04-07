A council has warned would-be springtime daytrippers that police officers will be patrolling beauty spots to make sure they obey social-distancing laws.

East Dunbartonshire Council has told its residents to avoid letting the “spring-like” weather tempt them towards places such as Milngavie Reservoir, Mugdock Country Park and the “Car Park in the Sky” at the Campsies.

It has issued a reminder to residents to remain close to home for their daily exercise to minimise the potential spread of Covid-19.

Thomas Glen, the council’s deputy chief executive for place, neighbourhood and corporate assets, said: “Our officers will be working in conjunction with Police Scotland in this respect while Police Scotland colleagues will also be carrying out work to make sure that people are not gathering or making non-essential journeys during the emergency period.

“We would remind residents that the government’s guidance on social distancing is people should avoid travelling unless it is essential.

“Essential travel does not include driving to beauty spots for exercise.

“Please remember that other people’s lives may depend upon your actions.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon previously urged people to abide by the social distancing measures in order to save lives.

Meanwhile, the council also warned it will shut businesses who are not complying with measures introduced to protect people against the spread of the virus.

Mr Glen added: “Trading Standards Officers and environmental health officers from East Dunbartonshire Council will be making sure that all East Dunbartonshire businesses are complying with the legal requirements regarding closure and social distancing in business premises."