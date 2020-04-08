By Hannah Rodger

Westminster Correspondent

BORIS Johnson remains in a “stable” condition in intensive care as thousands of people took part in a nationwide applause in support of him last night.

The Prime Minister is still receiving treatment in St Thomas’s Hospital, across the river Thames from Westminster, after his condition rapidly deteriorated, having started showing symptoms of coronavirus infection 13 days ago.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab, who is deputising for Mr Johnson while he recovers, described him as “a fighter” in his daily address yesterday, while messages of support continued to flood in from across the globe.

Mr Raab confirmed that the Prime Minister has not received breathing support from a ventilator, but has continued to get “non-invasive respiratory support” in the form of standard oxygen treatment.

He said: “I’m confident he’ll pull through because if there’s one thing I know about this Prime Minister, he’s a fighter and he’ll be back at the helm leading us through this crisis in short order. As will be the case for so many people up and down the country, who knows someone at work at work who has fallen ill with coronavirus, it comes as a shock to all of us.

“He is not just the Prime Minister, and for all of us in Cabinet he’s not just our boss, he’s also a colleague and he’s also our friend.

“All of our thoughts and prayers are with the Prime Minister at this time, with Carrie and with his whole family.”

Nicola Sturgeon said that “things that divide us in normal times just seem so much less important” during her daily briefing.

She said: “Right now, all of us are just human beings united in a fight against this virus.

“As we know, the Prime Minister - as well as leading the UK’s response - is currently in hospital fighting his own personal battle against coronavirus.

“I chaired a meeting of the Scottish Government’s cabinet this morning and we recorded our very best wishes to him.

“Now - and I’m sure I do this on behalf of all of Scotland - I want to send every good wish to him, his fiancee and to his whole family. We are all willing you on Boris, get well soon.”

His predecessor Theresa May sent her message of support, saying: “My thoughts and prayers are with Boris and his loved ones today... I wish him well, and I want him to have a speedy and good recovery.”

Yesterday the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said a ventilator was on standby should it be needed, but emphasised that “there was currently “significant spare capacity available in intensive care units, including for ventilators” not just in London hospitals but across the country.

It has emerged that Johnson’s stand-in, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, has also allocated a deputy should he fall ill.

In that situation, new Chancellor Rishi Sunak would take the reigns until Johnson or Raab recovered fully.

Michael Gove has also gone into isolation after a family member began displaying symptoms of the virus. although he has not been tested and is continuing to work from home.