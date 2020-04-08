ONE of Scotland's largest hospices have been supported by generous donations of personal protection equipment as they try to protect their staff and patients from the risks of coronavirus transmission.

The Prince and Princess of Wales Hospice, in Glasgow, said like many other care providers, they have experienced a shortage of PPE from the normal official ordering route.

Chief Executive Rhona Baillie said: "We have been so grateful to have received donations of PPE through other means and from our supporters in the community, including businesses, hospice ambassadors, and clinical partners.

"We have also been in the position where we have been able to share PPE with other care providers when we have been able to.

"However, as we are using the equipment we have issued requests for various items such as visors and goggles and have been delighted with the response and offers of support.

"We will carefully monitor the availability of PPE as we are not prepared to put our staff at any increased risk by not having the correct safety equipment they need to perform their job."

Mrs Baillie added they are currently facing some of the most challenging and difficult times we have ever experienced.

She added: "Our staff are faced with providing care against a backdrop of unprecedented pressures on health care. We are working closely with our partners in the acute health and social care sector and, along with the other Scottish hospices are making a contribution to reducing the impact of this crisis on people.

"We are aware that our staff are anxious; they are providing care to end-of-life patients while contemplating the very real risk to themselves. They are naturally concerned about their own wellbeing and their families and we are doing all we can to allay these concerns. We have daily meetings with our doctors and nurses where any concerns are addressed and we make joint decisions. At all times, however, our staff are dedicated to their patients and put their needs and the needs of their families first."

The hospice has had to suspend its volunteer programme at the moment and has put measures in place for visitors at this time. They also took the decision to close their 18 retail shops, conference centre, public café and halted all fundraising activities for the foreseeable future.+

However, they are still thinking of others in the community.

"Although our income is reduced, we are also part of a community and we are aware that many people are struggling, even to eat," added Mrs Baillie. "We were alerted to the fact that local families within our community had no food available to them. We took the decision to work with Govan Rotary Club and the Salvation Army to provide soup and food through the hospice kitchen for the Salvation Army to distribute. Our staff, volunteers and Board have supported us through a Just giving appeal for the ingredients and have so far raised more than £5000."

The hospice said these unprecedented times "will have a major impact on the finances of the hospice in the future."

Mrs Baillie added: "As a charity wo do rely on our fundraising and income streams to fund two thirds of the hospice costs, and we know this will have a major impact on the finances of the hospice in the future. There are many ways in which our supporters can help. They can continue to fundraise for the hospice, using online methods. We have a Just Giving page set up which allows our supporters to organise their own virtual fundraiser with the proceeds coming to the hospice."

Their Just Giving page can be found at www.justgiving.com/campaign/virtualcollection?success=true

Meanwhile, staff at Kelvinside Academy have manufactured more than 500 protective visors to help doctors and nurses in their fight against coronavirus.

The protective face shields are being produced at the onsite NuVu Innovation School using 3D printers and laser cutters. Hundreds of visors are being shipped daily to, among others: Wishaw General Hospital, Glasgow Royal Infirmary, Royal Alexandra Hospital, Vale of Leven Ambulance Service, Balmanno Care Home, and the list is growing as the crisis escalates.

The Glasgow-based school intends to continue production and is calling on local businesses to support the effort by donating necessary materials including acrylic sheets, laminating pouches and elastic ribbon.

Kelvinside is playing a key role in the national effort to produce personal protective equipment (PPE), collaborating with schools, including Larbert High School, Denny High School and Graeme High School. Together, over 4000 visors have been produced to date.

David Miller, Director of Kelvinside’s Innovation School said: “Medical and care staff are on the front-line of this crisis, but to save lives, they need to be protected themselves. It has been humbling to meet the doctors, nurses and care staff; these visors are in many cases that crucial extra layer protecting front line staff in these incredibly challenging times.”

Dr Janis Lynch, a recipient of visors for her GP Practice said: “The team at Kelvinside are doing an amazing job in manufacturing protective visors for the worthy NHS staff, demonstrating their innovative thinking and immense kindness, really making a difference in this challenging time. It’s a shining example of how communities can make valuable contributions”.

Mr Miller continued: “At Kelvinside Academy we have access to technology that we know can make a difference. We will continue the production of protective visors for as long as they are needed, but we are in urgent need of materials: particularly acrylic, and acetate. If your business or organisation can help, please be in touch. “

The actions taken by staff have also inspired S2 pupil Ben Faulkner to contribute to the national effort. Ben is running his own production line from home using his dad’s 3D printer, aiming to print over 40 visors this week.

