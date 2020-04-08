Porters working with deceased patients are being underpaid despite putting their lives in the line with highly distressing work, it has been claimed.

The NHS Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow have been hiring porters for the emergency facility at the SEC – starting at just £9.50 per hour.

But there are now calls for the Scottish Government to ensure their NHS staff are being paid fair wages for what is being dubbed as “both physically and emotionally challenging” work.

The key responsibilities for the work includes the “transportation of deceased patients from A&E and/or Wards to mortuary”; “support with viewings” at the mortuary; removal of soiled laundry from the wards; responding to cardio arrests; and “ensuring all equipment is in a clean and hygienic state”.

The vital role, as described on the job advert, has been brought in to help ease the “severe pressure” the NHS is under, “to deliver on unprecedented levels of workload and patient support”.

The pay starts at £9.50 per hour but can increase to £11.50.

It continues: “We are recruiting for people who want to make a difference on the front line of patient support and contribute to the fight against the coronavirus.”

Union bosses are politicians are now calling on the government to make sure all those on the front line are being paid fairly and fully supported.

A spokesperson for Unison said: “Working in the NHS is often physically and emotionally demanding - never more so than now.

“NHS and care staff are at the heart of the fight against the virus, saving lives and looking after the vulnerable.

“When this is all over, the public will expect all those who’ve gone to incredible lengths during the pandemic to be handsomely rewarded for their efforts on behalf of us all.

“For now hospitals and care homes must make sure all staff - whether on the frontline or behind the scenes - are paid properly for every single hour they’re at work.”

It comes as the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in Scotland is currently 4229 – an increase of 268 from yesterday’s figures.

Meanwhile a further 74 people have died from the virus, bringing the country’s death toll to 296.

The NHS Louisa Jordan is set to open, if needed, within the coming weeks with an initial 300 beds – however it has the capacity to expand to host more than 1000 beds.

Commenting on the job advert for porters at the facility, Labour’s Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Health and Sport, Monica Lennon MSP, said: “Frontline workers are being asked to undertake traumatic and risky work.

“The job advert warns would-be applicants to think carefully before applying for these physically and emotionally challenging roles.

“The recruiters should think more carefully about the pay and conditions they are offering.

“For years public sector workers have been undervalued and underpaid.

“The Scottish Government must ensure everyone working at the NHS Louisa Jordan is paid fairly and is properly supported.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Porters at NHS Louisa Jordan will be carrying out the same role as porters in every other hospital across Scotland.

"This will be in line with normal NHS Terms and Conditions, which are agreed following negotiation with NHS Scotland unions.”

