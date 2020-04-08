A controversial construction project that went ahead in Glasgow despite Scottish government restrictions on essential work during the Coronavirus pandemic has been halted, according to reports.

Workers on the Morgan Sindall-contracted Sighthill Transformational Regeneration Area were still on site despite instruction that all construction work should stop due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

However, the firm has now said workers are being “demobilised” from the site following a clear warning from the government.

Staff were initially given a week away from the project while bosses put social distancing measures in place.

But workers were called back to the £250 million regeneration scheme on Monday - despite the main funder, Glasgow City Council, pulling staff off the site and condemnation from union bosses and the Scottish Government.

A spokesman confirmed work has now been temporarily halted while lockdown restrictions remain in place.

He added: “Following clarity from the Scottish Government, we are today demobilising and making safe the Sighthill site until such time as we are permitted to re-commence activity.

"As always, our priority remains the health and wellbeing of our people.

"We continue to monitor the situation and evolving guidance very closely.”

Workers at the site expressed their relief that they could now go home and be with their families during the Covid-19 outbreak.

One told The Glasgow Times: "This is the right decision, I can't understand why it has taken so long though.

"The Scottish Government has always been clear that construction work would stop but the company went with Westminster government advice.

"I'm so glad to get back to my family. I was putting them at risk by having to go to work."