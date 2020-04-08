CORONAVIRUS has been implicated in the deaths of at least 354 Scots, it has emerged.

New figures from the National Records of Scotland, which will be provided weekly from now on, include all deaths in which a doctor considered Covid-19 to be a factor.

This compares to the daily figures from Health Protection Scotland, which only cover deaths where a coronavirus diagnosis has been confirmed through laboratory testing.

The NRS statistics cover a period up to April 5, when the confirmed HPS coronavirus death toll stood at 220.

They take in positive tests – but also include death certificates that mention presumed or suspected cases of coronavirus.

The first mention of Covid-19 in a death registration was the week beginning March 16.

Between March 30 and April 5, 282 deaths relating to Covid-19 were registered.

There were 62 in the previous week, and 10 in the week before, March 16 to 22.

To place these statistics in context, the total number of deaths registered in Scotland from March 30 to April 5 was 1,741.

The average number of deaths registered in the same week over the last five years was 1,098.

NRS statistics capture all deaths registered where the death certificate states that Covid-19 was relevant to the cause of death.

This includes those where a positive test has taken place and also those where it is suspected that Covid-19 was a relevant factor.

It covers all settings, including hospital and community deaths.

More than 60 per cent of all deaths involving Covid-19 were people aged 75 or over.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde recorded the highest number of Covid-19 deaths, with 122 registered.

To date, no Covid-19 related deaths have been registered in Orkney and the Western Isles.

The NRS figures will be released every Wednesday from now on.

They were released shortly before a press conference in which Nicola Sturgeon is set to address the statistics.

Pete Whitehouse, director of statistical services, said: “We are living in unprecedented times and all of these deaths are tragic.

"These statistics, when placed alongside the other important evidence being made available by the Scottish Government and Health Protection Scotland (HPS), will be valuable to the understanding of the progress and impact of the Covid-19 virus across Scotland.

“We have produced these statistics based on deaths involving Covid-19, so this includes any deaths where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate, whether it is the underlying cause of death or a contributory cause and includes registered deaths resulting from suspected or probable Covid-19.

"Using this methodology means that our statistics will differ from the number of deaths released daily by HPS which report on deaths with an associated positive test for Covid-19, and it is expected that NRS statistics will show a higher number of deaths.

"This is because NRS figures report on deaths involving confirmed and also suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.”

As of April 7, 296 Scots who had tested positive for Covid-19 have died, according to HPS statistics.