Campaigners have called for NHS workers from outside Britain to be given automatic citizenship after risking their lives to save those suffering from coronavirus.

Over 1,500 people have signed a petition demanding the government recognise the sacrifice of those on the frontline of the pandemic.

The petition, which has a goal of 10,000 signatures, asks “the British Government and Public” to show their appreciation and “invaluable contribution” to the Covid-19 effort.

It comes in the wake of Britain’s exit from the European Union, meaning some NHS staff face an anxious wait to discover their right to remain in the UK.

Figures released in 2018 estimated around 139,000 NHS staff identified as ‘non-British’.

Should the petition reach its goal, the UK government must issue a response.

At 100,000 signatures, it must be debated in parliament.

The petition reads: “The NHS is a great institution, but one that has been under great pressure for years. It could not function without staff who come from many different countries.

“Brexit has already affected morale for many. Due to the COVID pandemic, we are asking these NHS workers to risk their lives to look after the British people while their own families are far away.

“This is a chance for the British Government and Public to show them how much we appreciate their invaluable contribution to our society.”