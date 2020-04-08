THE number of confirmed deaths relating to coronavirus has risen by 70 in Scotland, according to the latest statistics, but figures suggest the true toll is much higher.

Nicola Sturgeon said 366 people who tested positive for Covid-19 have now died.

It came as it emerged the numbers of deaths relating to the pandemic may be substantially higher than previously reported.

Statistics from the National Records of Scotland showed 354 deaths were linked to the virus as of April 5.

The NRS figures include all deaths in which a doctor considered Covid-19 to be a factor.

This compares to the daily figures from Health Protection Scotland, which only cover deaths where a coronavirus diagnosis has been confirmed through laboratory testing.

The NRS statistics cover a period up to April 5, when the confirmed HPS coronavirus death toll stood at 220.

This suggests the true number of deaths relating to Covid-19 was around 60 per cent higher than previously reported at that time.

The NRS statistics also show the total number of deaths registered in Scotland from March 30 to April 5 was 1,741.

The average number of deaths registered in the same week over the last five years was 1,098.

This means there were 643 more deaths than might be expected this year.

NRS statistics capture all deaths registered where the death certificate states that Covid-19 was relevant to the cause of death.

This includes those where a positive test has taken place and also those where it is suspected that Covid-19 was a relevant factor.

It covers all settings, including hospital and community deaths.

More than 60 per cent of all deaths involving Covid-19 were people aged 75 or over.