Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised reviews of the coronavirus situation every three weeks, after placing the UK into lockdown on March 23.

It means the first milestone is fast approaching, just in time for the Easter holidays, however it may not quite be the time to get our collective hopes up just yet.

Officials have already raised concerns about the number of people breaching lockdown protocols this weekend - traditionally one where family and friends come together.

Sunny weather across large parts of the country is also expected to draw many more out of their homes despite restrictions remaining in place.

Will the lockdown be reviewed next week, or even lifted?

It remains unclear. The UK Government said on Wednesday that the plan to review measures would take place “on or around” the three-week mark on Monday – but did not provide a specific date.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is standing in for the Prime Minister, previously said the review would not take place as scheduled, as Mr Johnson remains in hospital.

On Wednesday, he stressed “taking our foot off the pedal” was the worst thing the country could do right now.

The PM’s spokesman said that key Government advisers suggest it is still too early to predict when the pandemic will peak and they can safely ease restrictions, but urged the public to “stick with it” at such a “critical time”.

Nicola Sturgeon has been similarly unequivocal in her warnings about lockdown measures being lifted.

At her daily briefing on Tuesday, she reiterated that constraints would remain in place “for a considerable period of time,” even after the peak of the Covid-19 outbreak - in order to make sure that the impact is kept on a “downward trajectory”.

Are numbers coming down at all?

The latest data from a specially designed Covid-19 symptom tracker app suggests the rate of new symptoms being reported nationally has slowed down in the past few days.

Researchers say the drop indicates that, although the number of hospital admissions and deaths in the UK are still rising, they should start to fall in about two weeks if social distancing continues.

The Government’s chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance also said on Tuesday that the figures “could be moving in the right direction” – taking us closer to the end of lockdown.

However, on Wednesday, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the true death toll from the virus in Scotland may be much higher.

Statistics from the National Records of Scotland show 354 deaths were linked to the virus as of April 5.

The NRS figures include all deaths in which a doctor considered Covid-19 to be a factor.

This compares to the daily figures from Health Protection Scotland, which only cover deaths where a coronavirus diagnosis has been confirmed through laboratory testing.

The NRS statistics cover a period up to April 5, when the confirmed HPS coronavirus death toll stood at 220.

This suggests the true number of deaths relating to Covid-19 was around 60 per cent higher than previously reported at that time, while there has been a huge leap in recent days.

What will trigger a relaxation of the rules?

Ministers and scientists have been reluctant to say what exact requirements must be met before they relax the rules, and are still emphasising the importance of maintaining social distancing.

Deputy chief medical officer Jenny Harries has said that the UK must continue to be “responsible” before the lockdown can be lifted “gradually”, adding that the process was likely to be “spaced”.

Which other countries are in lockdown?

Many countries worldwide, including large parts of continental Europe and more than half of US states, are also currently in lockdown.

Restrictions in some badly affected European countries, including Italy, Spain and France, which have already been in lockdown for more than a month, will remain in place until mid-April at the earliest.

Have any of them relaxed restrictions?

Citizens in Wuhan, China – the city where the coronavirus crisis began – were officially taken out of their lockdown that began on January 23 on Wednesday, prompting much celebration.

Restrictions will not be entirely abandoned; schools remain closed, temperatures are still checked before entering buildings and masks are encouraged, as the Chinese government looks to avoid a resurgence of the virus.

Other countries are also showing signs of lifting certain restrictions, such as Norway, which says it plans to begin reducing lockdown from the end of April.