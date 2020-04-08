Every region of Scotland has now registered at least one positive case of COVID-19.

It is a scary time, with numbers and statistics being released every day, and it can be difficult to keep track of the situation in your own area.

We have compiled all of the country's data in one place, making it easy for our readers to view the latest figures in their area.

READ MORE: Will lockdown measures be reviewed next week and when will it end?

Simply search our tool using the first part of your postcode, and we will do the rest.

Last updated: 08/04/2020

How do we collect the data?





We update our tool every day with the latest figures.

The number of positive cases, people in hospital and people in intensive care are provided every day at 2pm by the Scottish Government.

Positive test numbers are reported to Health Protection Scotland by laboratories, who then pass the numbers on to the Scottish Government.

NHS Boards provide the Scottish Government with management information on the numbers of patients in intensive care units, and also the number of patients in acute hospitals beds with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

The number of deaths by health board are provided to the Scottish Government by National Records of Scotland. It includes all deaths of individuals with laboratory-confirmed COVID-19, and so includes deaths in hospitals, care homes and the community.

The daily number of deaths does not mean that this was their date of death - it means that their death has now been registered, which can take a few days.

READ MORE: Fear reluctant patients are dying of other causes

Figures include deaths where ‘suspected’ or ‘probable’ COVID-19 appears on the death certificate.

Numbers are provided by location of hospital, not residence.

________________________________________________________

Shops across Scotland are closing. Newspaper sales are falling. But we’ve chosen to keep our coverage of the coronavirus crisis free because it’s so important for the people of Scotland to stay informed during this difficult time.

However, producing The Herald's unrivalled analysis, insight and opinion on a daily basis still costs money, and we need your support to sustain our trusted, quality journalism.

To help us get through this, we’re asking readers to take a digital subscription to The Herald. You can sign up now for just £2 for two months.

If you choose to sign up, we’ll offer a faster loading, advert-light experience – and deliver a digital version of the print product to your device every day.

Click here to help The Herald

Thankyou, and stay safe.