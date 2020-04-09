A 58-year-old nurse has become the first NHS worker in Scotland to die after contracting Covid-19.

Janice Graham, a health care support worker and district nurse, died at Inverclyde Royal Hospital due to Covid-19 on Monday.

Louise Long, chief officer of Inverclyde Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “We are saddened to confirm a member of staff has passed away due to Covid-19.

“Our thoughts are with Janice’s loved ones at this difficult time.

“Janice was a valued team member in our District Nursing and Evening Services team and brought kindness and compassion to patients and colleagues.

“Her bright and engaging personality, and razor sharp wit will be sorely missed.

“A memorial book will be open at Port Glasgow Health Centre to staff who wish to pay tribute to Janice.

“We are incredibly thankful to our staff for their tireless efforts during this crisis. We are here to support them as much as possible during this challenging time.”

Friends paid tribute to the hero nurse on social media.

"It's a tragic reminder of why we all need to stay indoors and stay safe," one of her Facebook friends wrote.

"Janice won't be forgotten and we can honour her by doing our best to stay safe and keep our loved ones safe by staying away."

