AIRBNB has blocked holiday bookings during the coronavirus lockdown following intense political pressure.

The company said all new UK bookings for stays up to at least April 18 will be limited to key workers and essential visits.

SNP MP Ian Blackford, who represents the rural constituency of Ross, Skye and Lochaber and led a campaign on the issue, welcomed the move.

He said: “I am delighted to have secured a ban on holiday rentals from Airbnb, which is welcome news for people in the Highlands and all across Scotland

“People should be following the clear public health advice to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travel.

"An outright ban on holiday bookings should have been the case from the very outset of the lockdown and I sincerely hope that Airbnb has learned lessons from their awful handling of this.

“In light of their decision, it’s now imperative that bookings taken before the ban are cancelled as a matter of urgency to protect our rural communities from the risk of the spread of coronavirus.”

Airbnb said it will review the temporary ban in line with the government’s guidance, and on a regular basis after that.

It said thousands of UK hosts have opted to provide accommodation for its "frontline stays" programme.

This includes free stays for NHS staff and paid or subsidised stays for other key workers who are on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Patrick Robinson, director of public policy at Airbnb, said: “Hosts across the UK are playing a vital role in housing NHS and other medical staff as they continue their critical work.

"We've also heard from hosts who want to help others follow the rules and keep people safe during these unprecedented times.

"Restricting bookings on Airbnb to key workers and other essential stays will allow hosts to continue supporting frontline workers while following government guidance."