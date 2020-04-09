THE number of confirmed deaths from coronavirus in Scotland has risen by a record 81 over the last 24 hours, taking the total to 447.
Nicola Sturgeon announced the latest fatality figures at a special version of First Minister’s Questions, involving the other parties leaders online.
Speaking from St Andrew’s House, Ms Sturgeon said the figures were likely to be an underestimate, as they did not include deaths from suspected Covid-19.
On Wednesday, the number of deaths involving laboratory confirmed cases of the infection rose by 70.
The total number of people in Scotland who have so far tested positive for Covid-19 was 4,957 as of 9am on Thursday, a rise of 392 overnight.
There were also 1,781 patients in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, up 10 overnight.
Of these 212 were in intensive care, a rise of 2.
Ms Sturgeon also stressed the importance of staying at home over the Easter weekend.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment