THE number of confirmed deaths from coronavirus in Scotland has risen by a record 81 over the last 24 hours, taking the total to 447.

Nicola Sturgeon announced the latest fatality figures at a special version of First Minister’s Questions, involving the other parties leaders online.

Speaking from St Andrew’s House, Ms Sturgeon said the figures were likely to be an underestimate, as they did not include deaths from suspected Covid-19.

On Wednesday, the number of deaths involving laboratory confirmed cases of the infection rose by 70.

The total number of people in Scotland who have so far tested positive for Covid-19 was 4,957 as of 9am on Thursday, a rise of 392 overnight.

There were also 1,781 patients in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, up 10 overnight.

Of these 212 were in intensive care, a rise of 2.

Ms Sturgeon also stressed the importance of staying at home over the Easter weekend.


 