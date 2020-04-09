BORIS Johnson's condition "continues to improve" in intensive care where he has spent three nights while being treated for the coronavirus, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister had a "good night" in St Thomas's Hospital in London and thanked the NHS for the "brilliant care" he had received.

His spokesman said the weekly "claps for carers" had been providing "wonderful, unifying moments" for the country while it was hoped millions of people would turn out again at 8pm to show their support for NHS and other frontline carers.

The spokesman said Mr Johnson continued to receive "standard oxygen treatment" but pointed out he had not taken part in any drug trials for Covid-19.

He told the No 10 daily briefing for reporters: "The Prime Minister had a good night and continues to improve in intensive care. He's in good spirits."

Mr Johnson was last seen in public clapping for NHS workers in Downing Street last Thursday before his admission to hospital three days later.

Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, who has been deputising for the PM, is expected to take part in the show of support for health staff this evening.

"The Prime Minister thanks the NHS for the brilliant care which it is providing," Mr Johnson's spokesman said.

"The claps for carers have provided wonderful, unifying moments for the entire country. I'm sure that tonight we will once again see people in their millions paying tribute to our fantastic dedicated care workers."

Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, announced the first big breakthrough in the PM’s health yesterday, when he told the daily Downing St press conference that he was now “sitting up in bed" and "engaging positively" with medics.

Mr Raab is expected to take this afternoon’s press conference when the Government message will be to urge the public to continue to “stick with” the lockdown restrictions over the Easter weekend.