We’re all struggling to adapt to new social distancing measures during the coronavirus lockdown.

Whether you’re missing seeing your family and friends, playing sports or even heading out for a meal at your favourite restaurant.

Trips down to your local pub may be placed on hold but how would you feel about the bar coming to you?

Well one pub in Belfast is offering freshly-poured pints of Guinness delivered straight to your doorstep.

The Hatfield House wrote on Facebook:

“We are delighted to be able to offer all our customers the goodness of a freshly poured pint delivered to their home in the safety of isolation.”

They added:

“The service areas in the mobile units are sanitised after every use for your safety. Looking forward to serving you all soon.

“Stay safe, stay home and let us bring the pub to you.”

The Hatfield House are taking all precautions with coronavirus. Pic: The Hatfield House

A spokesperson of the The Hatfield House said to the extra.ie:

“We hope to encourage our wonderful customers to stay safe and stay home through live streaming music every Friday and Saturday night and delivering pub grub and off sales.

“Delivering freshly poured pints of Guinness seemed like a natural extension of what we were already doing.”

While we’re certain they won’t be making the journey over the Firth of Clyde to drop off a cold pint of Guinness, it’ll definitely be welcomed news for the people of Belfast.