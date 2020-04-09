THE UK’s armed forces could be used to get vital personal protective equipment to Scotland’s health and care workers, the First Minister has said.

Nicola Sturgeon said she was ready to draw on the military’s logistics expertise to overcome “glitches” that have held up the distribution of PPE to those who need it.

Care homes in Dumbarton, Lanarkshire and East Lothian have seen multiple deaths from suspected coronavirus infections in recent days.

UK armed forces have already helped with the response to the Covid-19 epidemic, including the creation of the overflow NHS Louisa Jordan hospital at the SEC in Glasgow.

Around 30 personnel from the Royal Highland Fusiliers are also supporting a testing operation at Glasgow airport, while Royal Air Force Puma helicopters at Kinloss are helping a Scottish Ambulance Service medical isolation and transportation system.

The EpiShuttle system will move patients safely and swiftly to emergency care.

SNP ministers insist there are sufficient stocks of PPE for those who need it, however they admit there have been problems in transporting it to those working with the sick.

At a virtual First Minister’s Questions held online, Scottish Tory leader Jackson Carlaw said the adequacy and supply PPE was a continued source of concern across the country.

He said: “For several weeks we’ve been told that the supplies are adequate, but the problem is with distribution.

“We [as politicians] all know this because we’re getting emails and calls from frontline staff and care homes

“At what point will you be able to say with absolute confidence that an effective distribution is in place for PPE, and if necessary will you use logistics experts or even our armed forces if it becomes necessary as they’ve helped elsewhere?”

Ms Sturgeon replied: “We have army logistics support based in this building in St Andrew’s House helping us with many of these issues, and I’m deeply grateful to them for that. So we will draw on support, logistics and otherwise, when we need it, wherever we need it from.”

She went on: “The issue of PPE is of fundamental, paramount importance and we have been working hard to resolve the concerns that people have - adequacy of supplies, distribution of those supplies to where they’re needed, the guidance we’re issuing to workers about what types of equipment they should be using in what circumstances.

“We do have adequate supplies. We have taken significant steps to address distribution and we continue to do that, addressing glitches or concerns where they arise.

“We are working to ensure distribution centres are open over the Easter weekend.”

Mr Carlaw said he remained concerned about the “ongoing issue of distribution because so many people are still contacting directly to say they don’t have it”.

The First Minister also highlighted a U-turn over Scotland-only “supplementary guidance” on PPE which was criticised as confusing and dangerous by unions representing care workers.

The Scottish Government yesterday agreed with unions and councils that UK-wide guidance on PPE issued on April 2 should be taken as "official and fully comprehensive" instead.

The extra guidance, issued by Scotland's chief nursing officer Fiona McQueen, said face masks were not to be worn when looking after patients not suspected of having Covid-19.

Unions claimed this put staff at risk - leaving them with less protection than those doing similar jobs elsewhere in the UK.

The guidance, which Ms McQueen defended earlier this week, has now been withdrawn.

Carers are now being told they can wear masks whenever they feel it is necessary.

Ms Sturgeon said: “If anyone feels they should be wearing a mask they should do so, their professional judgment should be the guiding factor, and the Scottish Government will continue to work hard to ensure adequate supplies get to the frontline.

Johanna Baxter, Unison's head of local government in Scotland, said: "We are pleased that the Scottish Government have responded positively to the concerns Unison raised, that the four-country guidance issued on Thursday April 2 stands and the letter from Scotland's chief nursing officer, sent to [council umbrella group] Cosla on April 5, has been withdrawn.

"We will always stand up for our members and we will always fight to protect them. It is not acceptable that home and social care workers were put through this further anxiety. Their jobs are stressful enough."

A joint statement between the Scottish Government, Cosla and trade unions said: “This joint statement is necessary to ensure our social and home care workforce has the confidence to carry out its role.

"The Scottish Government has given assurances that it will take all possible steps to ensure all appropriate supplies will be made available to the workforce. We recognise that this will also assure those who are receiving vital services and who are already shielding.

"We wish to emphasise that all social and home care staff have our utmost thanks and support for the essential work they are carrying out during this pandemic."

UK Defence Minister, Baroness Goldie said: “Testing our NHS colleagues on the frontline of this outbreak is vital to combating the virus and we are very pleased to be able to help NHS Scotland in this essential work. Our Armed Forces will continue to work hand in hand with health services to increase the testing capacity for those who need it most.

“We are proud be supporting public services across the United Kingdom and our soldiers, sailors, airmen and women will continue to do whatever is required of us in Scotland.’’