A mysterious messenger of joy nicknamed the ‘Kinross Banksy’ has been leaving slates scattered around the town.

The slates with rainbows, messages of encouragement and support for the NHS and local community, have been left at various different locations around the town.

But it is a mystery as to who is behind them.

One reads: “Keep Calm and Save our NHS.”

Another reads: “Thankyou Kinross Kindness” complete with a love heart and kiss.

The slate was left outside Rowlands Pharmacy where volunteers from Kinross Kindness collect prescriptions then deliver them to folks in the area who are self-isolating or unable to get to the chemist.

The support group was established to help locals self-isolating during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tim Marts from Kinross Kindness told the LDRS that no one seemed to know who was behind the mystery slates but that people had enjoyed coming across them and locals were delighted to have their very own Banksy.