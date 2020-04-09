SCOTLAND'S print media should be given government support to help it survive the economic onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic, Conservatives have insisted.

The Tories said the vital role played by Scotland's trusted regional press was clearer than ever amid the coronavirus crisis.

The party's finance spokesperson Donald Cameron has urged Finance Secretary Kate Forbes to work with the UK Government to ensure action is taken as quickly as possible.

The Conservatives are calling for a 100% rates holiday and called on the Scottish Government to spend more on advertising its public health messages in newspapers rather than online platforms.

READ MORE: Coronavirus in Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon says lockdown to last several more weeks

Mr Cameron has also suggested investing in a similar scheme to the Danish government, which has introduced a fund for media organisations during the crisis - at an estimated cost to the Scottish Government of around £25 million.

News publishing supports around 4,000 jobs in Scotland.

Mr Cameron said:“We are seeing throughout the coronavirus crisis just how vital newspapers and broadcast media are.

“We simply cannot allow this industry to disappear, and the Scottish Government needs to step in and ensure these publications are supported.

“It would be extremely regrettable if newspapers, having played such a critical role during this health and economic emergency, were allowed to collapse immediately afterwards.

“We know papers have been struggling for years, but this could be a chance to finally boost their resources and ensure they can continue operating for generations to come.”

READ MORE: Coronavirus: First Scottish NHS worker dies of Covid-19

John McLellan, director of the Scottish Newspaper Society, added: "Historic titles which have been a bedrock of their communities, some for over 200 years, are facing collapse by the end of the month unless the Scottish Government steps in to help. This is not scaremongering but the reality facing Scotland's local press and hundreds of jobs are at risk.

"Politicians north and south of the border have expressed support for the news publishing sector, but the governments have been pitifully slow in turning those words into deeds.

"We are far from alone, but the simple truth is that for all the talk of billions being made available, not a penny of it is getting through to news businesses struggling to survive.

"It would be straightforward to announce an immediate rates holiday for news organisations, but for reasons the Scottish Government has not explained it is clearly reluctant to do so. Its communications teams also continue to spend thousands of pounds on Google and Facebook but comparatively little with indigenous Scottish media companies."

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.