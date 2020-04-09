Boris Johnson has been moved out of intensive care after treatment for the Coronavirus, Downing Street has said.
The Prime Minister was admitted to the unit at St Thomas’s Hospital in Westminster on Monday evening after worsening symptoms of Covid-19.
Mr Johnson, 55, had been admitted just 24 hours earlier on Sunday evening after he was unable to shake off a persistent high temperature after 10 days in self-isolation with the condition.
However, he did not receive treatment on a ventilator and has now been deemed well enough to return to the ward.
“The Prime Minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery,” a Downing Street spokesman said.
“He is in extremely good spirits.”
Health Secretary Matt Hancock tweeted: “So good that the Prime Minister is out of intensive care and on the road to recovery. The NHS is there for us all and I know our amazing NHS staff have given him their characteristic world-class care.”
More to follow.
