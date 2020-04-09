Thousands of people across Scotland have come together to pay tribute to health and care workers at the forefront of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Nicola Sturgeon led the tributes as locals across the country poured out of their homes to applaud frontline workers in the second ‘Clap for our Carers’ event.

The First Minister said she ‘made it home’ to join neighbours in saluting workers in frontline industries at 8pm on Thursday.

In Glasgow, neighbours sounded car horns and set off fireworks shortly after 8pm, while Comedian Kevin Bridges raised a beer to those continuing to put their own lives at risk treating patients affected by the pandemic.

 

Along the M8 in Edinburgh, streets erupted with applause as others banged pots and pans, while transport police at the capital’s Waverley Station lit up the city with their own tribute.

And in Inverness, workers at the ScotRail depot loudly announced their support for staff by blaring train horns.

Fire crews in Comrie adopted a similar tribute by sounding the siren in the Perthshire village.

The Scottish Ambulance Service also posted their own tribute on social media.