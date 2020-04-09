Thousands of people across Scotland have come together to pay tribute to health and care workers at the forefront of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Nicola Sturgeon led the tributes as locals across the country poured out of their homes to applaud frontline workers in the second ‘Clap for our Carers’ event.

The First Minister said she ‘made it home’ to join neighbours in saluting workers in frontline industries at 8pm on Thursday.

Made it home in time tonight to join my neighbours in the #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForTheNHS 👏🙏 #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/MDbD8X5tSM — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 9, 2020

In Glasgow, neighbours sounded car horns and set off fireworks shortly after 8pm, while Comedian Kevin Bridges raised a beer to those continuing to put their own lives at risk treating patients affected by the pandemic.

Incredibly loud support for our key workers tonight in Glasgow. pic.twitter.com/sPrH4kDDYC — Paul McNally (@paulmc000) April 9, 2020

Bottles and cans and just clap yer hands, just clap yer hands... A local bald man raises a beer to the #NHS and care / social workers all over. Cheers! pic.twitter.com/VG92wXPaIu — Kevin Bridges (@kevinbridges86) April 9, 2020

Along the M8 in Edinburgh, streets erupted with applause as others banged pots and pans, while transport police at the capital’s Waverley Station lit up the city with their own tribute.

(pity I missed the car with horn and lights blaring support) but we must do very much more to protect people on frontline and all low paid workers risking their lives to provide our essential services. Shocking gaps in #PPE distribution pic.twitter.com/d23PP5wzZu — Fay Young (@fay_young) April 9, 2020

Tonight @BTPEastScot Officers and Rail Staff at Edinburgh Waverley joined together and took part in the #ClapForTheNHS #ClapForOurCarers to show our appreciation and gratitude for everything you are doing.



Thank you! 👏 @BTPScotland | @BTP | @NetworkRailSCOT | @LNER@ScotRail pic.twitter.com/LAr8w2DXsc — BTP East Scot (@BTPEastScot) April 9, 2020

And in Inverness, workers at the ScotRail depot loudly announced their support for staff by blaring train horns.

At eight o'clock, train horns sounded across Scotland's Railway to show support for the NHS and key workers! 💙 #ClapForOurCarers



From Inverness Depot.... pic.twitter.com/SVeN1z0nk1 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) April 9, 2020

Fire crews in Comrie adopted a similar tribute by sounding the siren in the Perthshire village.

The Scottish Ambulance Service also posted their own tribute on social media.