IT may be that others will agree with Mark Smith and feel a clap for our First Minister is deserved but many like myself will hold her and all politicians tardiness to account for the mess we are now in with Covid-19 (“The reasons we should organise a Clap for Nicola", The Herald, April 9).

Ever since the end of the Cold Car I have been conscious of the UK confusing an attitude of being liberal with being lax. Politicians have known since early January that an army was marching towards the UK from the East and instead of being prepared for an offensive war, they make excuses and dig trenches. We need a future responsible government which is prepared to be proactive in defending us from possible viral attacks. Better to over-react to a possible emergency than sit back and wait for the unimaginable.

Even when it became apparent to experts what the potential scale of the deadly virus would be in the UK from Covid-19 it was still very much more difficult for a chlorinated chicken to get into the UK than a person infected with Covid -19.

Our air and sea ports should have been locked down in late January and anyone wanting in should have been tested on arrival and told to isolate for a week even if apparently negative. Emergency legislation should have been enacted to make it a criminal offence not to report viral symptoms immediately and tracing procedures implemented. If this sounds unBritish and draconian what do you call the situation all of us are now in? The country is at a standstill, the economy drained, deaths continue to be attributed to the virus and instead of learning from countries who were invaded before us we have simply replicated them.

The whole concept of national defence has been historically a political necessity. Now we must realise that new and more robust policies and investments are required to defend us from future biological threats. The difficulty seems to me to find the committed party which will be all geared up for a similar crisis and has the authority and courage enough to press the red alert button in good time. We cannot be expected to go through this again.

Bill Brown, Milngavie.

I WAS pleased to read your lead story today ("Bosses who cheat furlough risk court action", The Herald, April 9). Obviously the Chancellor's promise of a largesse of financial support was welcome news to employer and employee alike. It also provides the unscrupulous in our society with an opportunity to milk the system.

For sure the economic outlook and social needs of our nation have dramatically altered since the coronavirus lockdown. Whilst there appears to be strong evidence of Government and public support there are always persons intent on profiteering at every level.

Well done for highlighting the penalty awaiting those who contemplate easy money for such disgraceful conduct.

Allan C Steele, Giffnock.

JAMES McAvoy must be congratulated on his successful Masks for NHS Heroes campaign which including his own generous £250,000 contribution, has raised in excess of £1.5 million to supply protective equipment to frontline staff ("Campaign for masks raises more than £1.5m", The Herald, April 9) This is a remarkable “good news” story in a time of adversity.

It does, however, raise the question of why the staff don’t already have this equipment and why they continue to be put at personal risk while helping others. If the equipment is available for immediate purchase, why hasn’t the NHS already bought it?

David J Crawford, Glasgow G12.

WE have been hearing about footballers and football clubs being unfairly highlighted as being able to handle the pain of reduced salaries in our present difficulties.

The other side of this is football clubs with millions in the bank expecting their low-paid staff being subsidised by taxpayers when these clubs could afford to pay them in full.

There is no doubt that many individuals and companies are offering financial support.

However, in this country we have large number of millionaires and individuals who could well afford to loan money to help sustain the economy, but there has not been any mention of the Government asking their support in this crisis.

Can I suggest that the Government be asked to do this?

Ian Turner, Bearsden.

