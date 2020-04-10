A Glasgow venue has launched a campaign to raise £50,000 to help produce personal protective equipment (PPE) for frontline health workers after teaming up with a local school.

Bosses at SWG3 have partnered with independent school Kelvinside Academy and Caldervale High to help produce up to 1,500 visors every day to deliver to hospitals, surgeries, pharmacies and care homes across the city.

The West End school has already distributed more than 5,000 custom-built visors after throwing open the doors of their technology department to manufacturers.

However, it is hoped SWG3 can help raise additional funds and connect the school with independent laser cutters and 3D printers to assist in the production.

Andrew Fleming-Brown, SWG3 Director, said: “Following the reported shortage of personal protective equipment for frontline NHS staff, we felt it absolutely critical to offer any support to organisations in the Glasgow area working to tackle this deficiency."

He added: "What Kelvinside Academy is doing is nothing short of phenomenal, but they need support to keep momentum and build capacity through independent printers. We call on everyone in our network to help ensure they can continue their vital work. Just £2 covers the cost of one visor, so we are grateful for donations of any sizes – however small.”

Earlier this week Kelvinside Academy issued a plea for donations of the basic visor materials including acrylic sheets, but with the demand growing further help is needed as the crisis escalates.

The school, which opened in 1878, is working with partner institutions including Larbert High, St Luke’s Barrhead, Denny High, Graeme High and Knox Academy to produce the equipment.

Most of the schools will remain open over the Easter holiday period to allow those assembling visors and masks to continue the manufacturing process.

David Miller, Director of the Innovation School at Kelvinside said: “Medical and care staff are on the front-line of this crisis, but to save lives, they themselves need to be protected.

"It has been humbling to meet the doctors, nurses and care staff behind the need; these visors are in many cases that crucial extra layer protecting front line staff in these incredibly challenging times.”