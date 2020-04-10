The UK government’s housing minister is facing fresh criticism after it emerged he broke lockdown protocols to drive 150 miles from London to his second home - hours after appearing at a government briefing urging people to stay indoors.

Robert Jenrick reportedly spent the first six days of the Coronavirus lockdown in his £2.5 million London home after stringent measures on social distancing were introduced on March 29.

However, it has now been alleged he then travelled to his second home - a country mansion in Herefordshire - where his wife and children live on the same day he said households across the UK “had a part to play by staying at home” amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

It comes after reports in The Guardian that Mr Jenrick, 38, also travelled to his parents home in Shropshire to drop off food and medicine on the same weekend - though he denied breaching social distancing rules and reportedly did not go inside the property.

Speaking at the March 29 briefing, Mr Jenrick said: “The virus is indiscriminate.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, where you are or how old you are.

“We each have a part to play by staying at home, protecting the NHS and helping to save lives.

“We all have a duty to one another to keep everyone safe.”

Earlier this week, Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer Catherine Calderwood resigned over pictures of a family trip to her second home in the Fife village of Earlsferry appearing in a national newspaper.

Mr Jenrick posted on Twitter to say that he had "respected social distancing rules" during the visit to his parents’ home and only made the journey to deliver vital supplies.

Labour communities spokesman Steve Reed said: “It is vitally important that ministers follow the rules they are setting for everybody else.

“MPs need to set an example to everyone about the importance of not moving around the country and if Robert Jenrick can’t provide a very good explanation as to why these trips were necessary then he needs to consider his position.”

On Mother’s Day, Mr Jenrick told Sky News: “I know it’s Mother’s Day and I know it’s tough and it goes against everything that we want to do as a family but don’t go and see your mum. Give her a phone call, Skype her, FaceTime her, tell her that you love her and that we’re going to get through this together.”

The Friday before the trip took place, he posted a similar warning on Twitter, writing: "If you are considering going out this weekend, please don’t, unless it’s for work (where you cannot work from home), health reasons, food shopping or exercise. We need to stay at home to protect the NHS and save lives.”