More than a dozen farmers from across Scotland have vowed to keep food and drink on the nation’s tables in a new video encouraging people to stay safe during the Coronavirus lockdown.

The viral campaign, which has been viewed more than 70,000 times, features 23 farming and crofting families from Galloway to Shetland sharing messages of support as stringent social distancing measures across the country remain in place in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In the video, developed by NFU Scotland chairman Colin Ferguson and fellow dairy farmer David McMiken, farm workers promote copying their example for ‘generations’ by “working from home” and look forward to “the times we can get out to roam”.

The poem, written by Alana Black, assures Scots they will “ensure smooth sailing of our quarantine” by keeping supermarket shelves stocked with Scottish produce, before raising a glass to fellow land workers.

Colin said: “In these worrying times it is important that the Scottish public know that farmers and crofters are still doing all they can to keep healthy, high welfare food and drink on their tables. Scotland’s farmers have been producing food for Scottish families for generations, and we are determined to keep on doing so through this global pandemic.”

The positive message comes after Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) urged farmers to draw up emergency plans for the pandemic.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced on Thursday that current lockdown measures would be in place “for some weeks to come yet”.

David added: “We wanted to reassure consumers that despite this strange situation, there shouldn’t be any disruption to the food and drink we are able to produce and that any panic buying is completely unnecessary.

“It is important that people listen to the government advice; stay home and stay safe. Scotland’s farmers and crofters will take care of the food, drink and countryside while you do.”