The number of people who have died as a result of Covid-19 in Scotland has risen to 495, it has been confirmed.
In a briefing on Friday, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed 48 new deaths as a result of the coronavirus pandemic had been recorded, but stressed the tru figure could be higher.
A total of 5,275 people have been diagnosed with the conditon, with 1,832 in hospital.
The First Minister added 207 people remained in intensive care to receive treatment for the disease, a decrease of five on previous numbers.
However, she cautioned against "reading too much" into the decrease.
More to follow.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment