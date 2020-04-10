The number of people who have died as a result of Covid-19 in Scotland has risen to 495, it has been confirmed.

In a briefing on Friday, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed 48 new deaths as a result of the coronavirus pandemic had been recorded, but stressed the tru figure could be higher.

A total of 5,275 people have been diagnosed with the conditon, with 1,832 in hospital.

The First Minister added 207 people remained in intensive care to receive treatment for the disease, a decrease of five on previous numbers. 

However, she cautioned against "reading too much" into the decrease.

More to follow.

 