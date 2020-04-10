SCOTLAND”S top police officer has warned that people will face arrest or fines if they “willfully refuse to obey the law” after officers were forced to break up a house party in the Borders and arrest participants.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone spoke alongside First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, pleading with the public to stay at home during the Easter period.

Mr Livingstone said that more than 500 fixed penalty notices have been issued by Police Scotland to people flouting social distancing rules - and said he would not expect officers to be patrolling supermarket aisles as had been touted by one chief in England.

Mr Livingstone said that “the vast majority” of people in Scotland are continuing to adhere to the rules - and stressed that officers will “explain legal instructions, encourage compliance and when needed, enforce the law”.

He said that the 500 fixed penalty notices issued have “typically been during incidents where people do not comply with legal instructions, even after being spoken to by officers” such as house parties and public gatherings.

He added: “One specific example I could share is a house in the Scottish Borders where a group of people had gone to spend some time.

“The police service went there late morning, told them they shouldn’t have been there gathering - a clear breach of the guidance, and we left. However, they didn’t comply.

“We were required to return a number of hours later. A number of the five were arrested, a number were issued with fixed penalties.

“We will always seek to engage and educate, but if people continue to willfully refuse to obey the law and willfully refuse to play their part in combatting the coronavirus, we will take action and we will enforce the law.”

Mr Livingstone was asked whether Police Scotland will patrol supermarkets after officers south of the border said they were checking whether supermarket customers were picking up non-essential items.

But the chief constable stressed that “right from the outset” of the Covid-19 outbreak, he has “expected Police Scotland to use common sense”.

He added: “I would not expect patrolling of supermarket aisles.

“I would expect our officers to be visible, to be engaged with people wherever they happen to be. I would not expect such prescriptive action.”

The chief constable appealed to the public to continue to stick to the rules to help the fight against the pandemic and slow the spread of the disease.

He said: “Policing in Scotland will always seek to be fair, reasonable and proportionate. That is why I have invited a leading human rights lawyer to review our use of the emergency powers.

”I ask all our fellow citizens to continue their support and cooperation, as demonstrated in recent weeks.”

He added: “If you are out and about, officers may ask you why. I would encourage you to engage with officers , explain your circumstances and listen to and act upon any advice given.

“If we all do the right thing to maintain social distancing, stay home and keep safe, we will protect the NHS. If you need help and support form the police service, contact us - we are there to help you.”