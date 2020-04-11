Families across Scotland have dusted off their camping equipment and are taking part in a fundraising campout in their own homes.

Tents were set up in living rooms and in gardens on Friday nights for the Big Scottish NHS Campout.

The fundraising drive is taking place from Friday, April 10 to Monday, April 13 with the event page explaining: "You can camp inside your home or outside, all fun to raise money for our hard-working NHS during this crucial time."

READ MORE: Coronavirus vaccine could be ready for public in just five months, Oxford professor Sarah Gilbert claims

Money raised will go to NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and for Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance which operates from Perth, to support their efforts in combating the coronavirus outbreak.

By Saturday morning, campers had already raised £1677 for NHSGGC and £1054 for the air ambulance charity.

The home campers were encouraged to donate to the cause by one of the organisers, Stuart Barr in a Facebook post: "Please remember to pay your site fees!

"All for a good cause."

The fundraising page reads: "Our aim is to raise funds for NHS Glasgow & Clyde & Air Ambulance Perth during tough times of the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Please give what you can in these hard times.

"Thanks to everyone for your support for these charities I'm sure it will be very much appreciated in these difficult times."

As people are advised to stay at home this weekend, the idea has offered a fun way for families to spend the holiday.

READ MORE: LOCKDOWN SURVIVAL KIT: 11 Scottish firms delivering home comforts and advice right to your doorstep

One camper wrote: "We don't have a tent so my son is camping out under his bed all weekend."

Jane Clanahan took part in the fundraising drive with her daughter, created a wonderful banner for the occasion.

Despite having no garden, Jen Bell and her son Harry also joined in on the camping fun from their living room.

Credit: Jen Bell

If you want to join in, you can join the Facebook page and contribute to the JustGiving fundraisers HERE and HERE.

__________________________________________________

Shops across Scotland are closing. Newspaper sales are falling. But we’ve chosen to keep our coverage of the coronavirus crisis free because it’s so important for the people of Scotland to stay informed during this difficult time.

However, producing The Herald's unrivalled analysis, insight and opinion on a daily basis still costs money, and we need your support to sustain our trusted, quality journalism.

To help us get through this, we’re asking readers to take a digital subscription to The Herald. You can sign up now for just £2 for two months.

If you choose to sign up, we’ll offer a faster loading, advert-light experience – and deliver a digital version of the print product to your device every day.

Click here to help The Herald

Thankyou, and stay safe.