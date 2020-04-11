Celtic FC Foundation has partnered with NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde to feed frontline NHS staff during the coronavirus pandemic.

The team are to deliver 100 hot prepared meals to the Glasgow Royal Infirmary from Monday, April 13 as part of their Football for Good Fund.

Staff across all roles and wards will be able to access free food.

An initial £10,000 from the Football for Good Fund has been invested in the project.

READ MORE: Families raise cash for NHS Glasgow key workers during lockdown through the Big NHS Scottish Campout

Tony Hamilton, Celtic FC Foundation chief executive, said: “The NHS are keeping the country together at the moment and we’re honoured to be able to help some of the frontline staff at Glasgow Royal Infirmary through this initiative.

“We’re fortunate enough to have teamed up with Cathedral House hotel right next door to the hospital and hopefully this will ease the burden for some of the many NHSGGC staff who are working through severe pressure at the moment.

“Our thanks go to everyone who has made this possible, including those people and organisations who have made donations, and many of the Foundation's and the Club’s suppliers who have contributed with food and other supplies. I hope that we can continue this programme for as long as it’s needed."

READ MORE: Coronavirus vaccine could be ready for public in just five months, Oxford professor Sarah Gilbert claims

Chief nurse John Stuart from the Glasgow Royal Infirmary said: “These are tremendously challenging times and our staff in all our hospitals are facing the biggest challenge of their careers. We have been blown away with the support and generosity from the public and businesses alike.

“Being in the East End, the Glasgow Royal staff are delighted to accept this amazing offer of free meals from Celtic FC Foundation and Cathedral House. Their well-earned rest breaks will be all the more enjoyable thanks to the hot food on offer. Many, many thanks for this very kind gesture – we appreciate it.”