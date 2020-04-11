Tributes have been paid to a Greenock nurse who became Scotland's first NHS worker to die from coronavirus.

Janice Graham, a health care support worker and district nurse, died at Inverclyde Royal Hospital on Monday.

The 58-year-old has been remembered by colleagues for her "kindness and compassion".

Speaking to The Greenock Telegraph, her son paid a heartbreaking tribute to his 'totally selfless' mum.

He told of his anguish at not being able to be with his mum and how her funeral will not be the send-off she deserved due to the lockdown restrictions.

Craig — a police officer from Port Glasgow — said: "I would have been there every night.

"It was very hard not to be there for her at her time of need."

Son Craig told the Greenock Telegraph: "She went into intensive care last Friday because her breathing started to get worse.

"On Monday at 6pm I got the call to say that she had passed away.

"I was absolutely shocked.

"I never expected it, I always thought that she'd get better.

"I was always positive because my mum was a fighter — everything she'd done she fought for it.

"I couldn't believe it."

Janice had developed symptoms of Covid-19 and had been self-isolating before being taken to Inverclyde Royal after her condition worsened.

Paying tribute to his mum, Craig added: "Mum was this fun-loving, crazy person — everyone loved her, she loved telling stories.

"A really good family person, totally selfless. She loved doing things for people."

In a moving Facebook post paying tribute to Janice, Craig wrote: "My mum was there for me no matter what...I will miss everything about her..I am so proud of her and there will not be a day that goes by that I will not think about her...I love her and will miss her.

Louise Long, chief officer of Inverclyde Health and Social Care Partnership, said in a statement: "We are saddened to confirm a member of staff has passed away due to Covid-19. Our thoughts are with Janice's loved ones at this difficult time.

"Janice was a valued team member in our District Nursing and Evening Services team and brought kindness and compassion to patients and colleagues.

"Her bright and engaging personality and razor sharp wit will be sorely missed."

"A memorial book will be open at Port Glasgow Health Centre to staff who wish to pay tribute to Janice.

"We are incredibly thankful to our staff for their tireless efforts during this crisis.

"We are here to support them as much as possible during this challenging time."

Our thoughts are with the family, friends and colleagues of Janice at this difficult time.