Almost 50 more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours.

New daily figures from the Scottish Government revealed 47 confirmed deaths from the virus, taking the country's total to 542.

A further 315 people have now tested positive, with the total number of cases now standing at 5590.

Management information reported by NHS boards shows that last night, 212 patients were in intensive care, with 202 of those having tested positive.

There were 1,855 people in Scottish hospitals with either confirmed or suspected COVID-19, including those in intensive care.

NHS England said on Saturday a further 823 people have died in hospital in England after testing positive for coronavirus, bringing the total deaths there to 8,937.

Patients were aged between 11 and 102 years old and 33 of the 823 patients (aged between 29 and 94 years old) had no known underlying health condition.

Their families have been informed.

The numbers come after stark warnings from Scotland's top police officer and politicians to stay indoors despite the warm weather expected over the Easter weekend.

Police Scotland's Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said that more than 500 fixed penalty notices have been issued by officers to people flouting the vital rules - but stressed he would not expect officers to be patrolling supermarket aisles as had been touted by some bosses in England.

Mr Livingstone said that “the vast majority” of people in Scotland are continuing to adhere to the rules - and added that officers will “explain legal instructions, encourage compliance and when needed, enforce the law”.