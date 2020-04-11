A total of 9,875 patients have died in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK as of 5pm on Friday, the Department of Health said, up by 917 from 8,958 the day before.

The UK has seen a surge in the number of cases in the last few weeks.

As the number of deaths continues to increase, we look at what areas are most impacted by the Covid-19 outbreak.

These are the areas of the UK with the most Covid-19 cases - with the timeline showing how the number has increased in areas since March 19th - before the lockdown was brought in.

The graph shows the sharp increase of cases in Birmingham, Hampshire and Greater Glasgow and Clyde as well as how cases have developed in each region.

A total of 542 people who tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland have died, a rise of 47 on Friday’s figure, according to the Scottish Government.

Across the country, 29,903 people have now been tested for Covid-19, with 5,590 testing positive.

As of Friday night, 1,855 patients were in hospital with either confirmed or suspected coronavirus, an increase of 23.

Of those, 212 were being treated in intensive care units, up five from the previous night and the same number as on Thursday.

Five NHS trusts in England have announced at least 200 coronavirus-related deaths to date, according to figures from NHS England.

As of 5pm on April 10, the totals are:

– University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust: 394

– London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust: 263

– Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust: 251

– King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust: 234

– Barts Health NHS Trust: 220