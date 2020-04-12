By Alister Jack

As a result of the coronavirus pandemic this will be an Easter weekend, right across the entire UK, like no other we have ever experienced.

Coronavirus is the biggest threat this country has faced for decades. We have seen thousands of lives lost, and my thoughts are with everyone who has lost a loved one or who is worried about friends and family. And the UK is not alone – across the world we are seeing the devastating impact of the virus.

I want to thank everyone in Scotland and across the UK who has been working so hard to keep our nation going – including healthcare professionals, supermarket staff, transport staff, cleaners, refuse collectors, police officers, fire fighters and numerous others. The list of our unsung heroes goes on and on. Without all of their hard work and selfless dedication we would simply not be able to carry on.

I also want to thank everyone across Scotland who has been following the instruction to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives. We know we are asking a lot of people as part of our plan to defeat the virus. We are making big asks of individuals, families, communities and businesses. Life as we know it has been turned upside down. We all worry about our own loved ones who may be more vulnerable because of age or ill health. It isn’t easy, but it is absolutely necessary, and by doing this we are all helping to save lives.

It’s been almost three weeks, and, while it is too early to say conclusively, we’re starting to see the impact of the sacrifices we’ve all made. We are beginning to make progress on this and it is possible the curve is beginning to flatten, but it is still too early to be certain. The number of deaths is still rising – we haven’t yet reached the peak. That is why it is so important to stick to our plan, and for people to continue to stay at home this Easter weekend.

The UK Government is doing absolutely everything it can to defeat the virus, working closely with the Scottish Government and the UK’s other devolved administrations. Coronavirus is a threat to our very way of life, and it is right that we have put political differences aside to tackle it together.

I took part in the COBR meeting on Thursday, also attended by the First Minister and ministers across the UK, where we agreed that we need to continue to be guided by the science and maintain the current restrictions. I know that will disappoint many people who had been hoping for a relaxation in the rules, but that is simply not possible at this point. The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), which draws on expertise from across the UK, will meet next week to look at the most up-to-date evidence. But for now, we must keep going.

Easter is normally a time when we all look forward to spending time with friends and family, be that a big family Sunday lunch or a country walk on Easter Monday. Children want to play in the park with friends, and grandparents look forward to seeing their grandchildren. And, of course, it is a hugely special time for churches and synagogues across Scotland, when so many people normally come together.

But this Easter, it just cannot be. We must not give up on the actions we are taking. We are making a difference, but we cannot stop now. I ask you all to please, please, stay at home this weekend.

After all the sacrifices so many people have made, let’s not ruin it now. Let’s not undo the progress we have made.

I know it’s tough going. But it’s what we all need to do.

So this Easter, we need to find different ways to keep in touch with those we love and miss. I can’t say it often enough – stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives.

The current situation is difficult, of course it is. But we can and will get through it. For the benefit of all those in our community who are vulnerable, we must stick to the instructions. It will not last forever and, together, we will get through it and come out the other side.

Happy Easter, everyone. Please enjoy it, but do so safely.

Alister Jack is Secretary of State for Scotland and Conservative MP for Dumfries and Galloway