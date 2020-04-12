THE number of suspected coronavirus cases and resulting deaths in Scotland's care homes must be published as a matter of urgency, opposition politicians have said.

It was reported this morning that around half of the country's care homes have been hit by Covid-19.

However, the number has so far not been disclosed by the Care Inspectorate or the Scottish Government itself.

Thirteen residents at Burlington Court Care Home in Cranhill died after contracting the virus and the Glasgow Times is aware of other homes with a similar death tally.

READ MORE: 13 care home residents died after Covid-19 outbreak in Glasgow

Shadow health secretary Miles Briggs said he has written to his counterpart Jeane Freeman urging her to release the details as soon as possible.

There have been a number of Covid-19 deaths recorded in care homes across thecountry, with some facilities suffering several fatalities.

Workers at those homes have complained about a lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) and there has been reports in England of staff having to wear plastic bags over their faces.

Scottish Conservative shadow health secretary Miles Briggs said:“The SNP government will have these figures from the Care Inspectorate, so there’s no excuse for them to be kept secret.

“Staff, residents and families are worried sick about the impact of coronavirus in care homes.That’s why it’s essential they are given all the necessary information.

READ MORE: Coronavirus Live: Number of cases rises to 5590 in Scotland

“We know transparency doesn’t come naturally to this SNP government, and we have long complained about its secrecy agenda.

“But now’s the time for this habit to be dropped, and for these crucial statistics to be made public as quickly as possible.”