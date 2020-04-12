A ward in an Edinburgh hospital has celebrated its first recovered COVID-19 patient.

Staff at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh cheered on Roger Street, who had beaten the virus after two difficult weeks.

The 77-year-old was admitted to hospital at the end of March after showing symptoms of COVID-19.

"It was just horrible to see his condition," his daughter, Sue Mansfield, told The Herald.

"He had been poorly for about a week. His condition kept getting worse.

"He couldn't breathe, lift his head up, and was having difficulty talking. The doctor took one look at him and took him in immediately - they were just fantastic."

In a matter of hours after being taken to hospital, his family received the call he had tested positive. He was thereafter in hospital for 15 days, which his family say was a horrendous time.

"He had his phone, but he couldn't speak with his oxygen mask on," Ms Mansfield explained.

"It was emotional for my mum; she could hear how tired he was through his voice.

"The nursing staff have been fantastic, but it was just so hard."

Now, Mr Street has walked out ward 105 to recover at home with his family.

A video showing the hospital's celebration went viral online, prompting kind-hearted messages from Nicola Sturgeon and Piers Morgan.

The clip shows Mr Street walking towards the exit door of the ward through a line of staff from the General and Vascular Surgical in protective gear cheering him on.

Shouts of 'well done' could be heard as he walked down the corridor with his arms raised.

"When we took him back to our cul de sac, all the neighbours were out clapping for him," said Mrs Mansfield. "The kids had decorated outside. It was such a nice welcome."

Tracey Gillies, NHS Lothian medical director said: “It is great to see patients leaving hospital after being successfully treated and cared for to recover from COVID-19.

"It is obviously an enormous relief and delight for families, who are not able to visit their loved ones in hospital.

"Clinical teams are working very hard in a difficult situation to deliver high-quality patient care so it’s uplifting for them too to see patients get well.

"We thank the public for continuing to stay home over this Easter weekend to help limit the spread of the virus, reduce pressure on our services and ultimately help save lives.”

