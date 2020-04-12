Sir Kenny Dalglish has expressed “immense gratitude” to NHS staff after returning home from hospital following his coronavirus diagnosis.

The 69-year-old was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment on gallstones and subsequently tested positive for Covid-19 despite not showing symptoms.

In a statement on Liverpool’s official website, the 69-year-old said: “I’m delighted to be back home with the family after receiving brilliant care from the NHS, which we appreciate now more than ever.

“Marina and I would like to express our immense gratitude to the medical staff who cared for me and who continue to treat countless others throughout the country during an incredibly challenging period.”

The former Celtic, Liverpool and Scotland forward is now recovering in self-isolation at home.

Dalglish won six league titles with Liverpool as a player before further success in management (PA)

“I’d just like to thank the doctors, nurses and all the staff for looking after me,” Dalglish wrote in the Sunday Post. “They were absolutely brilliant.

“People may think the Dalglish name got me in and got me the best of care. Not so.

“I was looked after because the NHS staff treat everyone the same. They look upon everyone as human beings. Names and backgrounds don’t come into it. That’s the way it should be…

“As a nation, we are all very fortunate to have them and I wish them all well as they work tirelessly to help the country through this pandemic.”

Kenny Dalglish had a hugely successful career with Liverpool (PA)

Dalglish won eight league championships and three European Cups across spells as player and manager for Liverpool, while also guiding Blackburn to the Premier League title in 1994-95.