THE Prime Minister has been discharged from hospital, Downing Street officials have confirmed.

Boris Johnson, who was last week in intensive care after contracting coronavirus, has now been released from St Thomas' Hospital in London.

He tested positive for the virus on March 26, and isolated for seven days, however continued to show symptoms and his condition worsened.

A week ago he was taken to hospital, and days later he was in intensive care.

In a statement, a Downing Street spokesman said: “The PM has been discharged from hospital to continue his recovery, at Chequers.

“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work. "He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received

“All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness.”

Mr Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds issued her thanks to hospital staff minutes after the announcement was made.

She tweeted: "I cannot thank our magnificent NHS enough. The staff at St Thomas’ Hospital have been incredible. I will never, ever be able to repay you and I will never stop thanking you."

Ms Symonds, who is pregnant, is understood to have been isolating herself after developing symptoms of the virus.

She said on social media that her future husband's time in hospital had been "very dark indeed" at points, and said: "There were times last week that were very dark indeed. My heart goes out to all those in similar situations, worried sick about their loved ones.

"Thank you also to everyone who sent such kind messages of support. Today I’m feeling incredibly lucky."